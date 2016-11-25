Lady Leshurr tells Birmingham musicians 'keep going'

Video

Lady Leshurr moved from Kingshurst, Solihull, to London five years ago when her music career started to take off.

She told fans at The Lighthouse youth club, in Aston, Birmingham, "it's always a breath of fresh air when I come back".

The rapper was there to talk about her route to success and passed on some words of encouragement to aspiring musicians.

"My advice is just to keep going. The moment you decide to quit will be the moment you succeed."