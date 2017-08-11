Cat flap locked to stop rodents as bin bags pile up

Video

Jake, 14, and his family have found four dead rodents in their garden this week, killed by cat, Smudge.

It's got so bad that they are locking the cat flap in case they get in the house.

They say its down to the uncollected bin bags outside their house.

The council say they've now managed to clear more than three quarters of rubbish in the city.

Refuse collectors in Birmingham have been holding a series of strikes leading to some rubbish not being collected.