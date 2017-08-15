England cricketers prepare for historical day-night Test

Video

England cricketers have been getting used to evening play ahead of the nation's first day-night Test match which begins at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Skipper Joe Root's men have been training at the Birmingham ground to prepare for the change in playing conditions the later start will bring.

Play is due to begin at 14:00 BST and continue until 21:00 BST, with an additional 30 minutes possible at the end of each day's play.

Despite the move, both teams will wear traditional white Test clothing, but use a pink Dukes ball.