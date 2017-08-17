Video
A levels: Sir Lenny Henry takes calls at Birmingham City University
Sir Lenny Henry has been manning the phones at Birmingham City University (BCU) from A-level students who have just received their results.
The comedian and actor, who was appointed Chancellor at BCU in 2016, said he had been up answering phones since 06:00 from worried students who were applying through clearing.
He said education offered the chance to transform people's lives.
