Land Rover Discovery stolen in Solihull in 'keyless' theft

A car owner believes a gang are using a digital device to target vehicles - after his Land Rover Discovery was stolen in less than two minutes.

Chris Pearce-King, from Solihull, has released CCTV footage of three masked men taking his £35,000 vehicle from the driveway of his home.

West Midlands Police is investigating and Mr Pearce-King said: "We believe that the gang are using a device to access the on-board diagnostic port of the car in order to program their own key."