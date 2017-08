Video

Secret footage reveals the moment a raft of household items shoot out the back of a fly-tipper's van.

He blighted beauty spots across Walsall, West Midlands, the local authority said.

Jamie Humpage, 28, of Booth Close, Blakenall, Walsall, was jailed for a total of 24 weeks on 17 August. He admitted eight offences of fly-tipping.

This video has no sound.