Fly-tippers in van filmed dumping sofa in Birmingham
A fly-tipper who dumped waste all over Birmingham has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.
Andrew Smithson, 31, from Perry Barr admitted fly-tipping domestic and builders' waste on residential streets over a three-year period.
He ran a business claiming everything would be disposed of legally and recycled.
Another man, Joel Ducille, 26, from Great Barr, admitted working for Smithson and was given a 10-month suspended jail sentence and 100 hours of community service.
23 Aug 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country