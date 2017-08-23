Fly-tippers in van filmed dumping sofa in Birmingham

Video

A fly-tipper who dumped waste all over Birmingham has been jailed for two-and-a-half years.

Andrew Smithson, 31, from Perry Barr admitted fly-tipping domestic and builders' waste on residential streets over a three-year period.

He ran a business claiming everything would be disposed of legally and recycled.

Another man, Joel Ducille, 26, from Great Barr, admitted working for Smithson and was given a 10-month suspended jail sentence and 100 hours of community service.