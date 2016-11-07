Video
Evesham mother makes over 'unrealistic' dolls
A mother unhappy at seeing her daughter playing with “unrealistic” dolls has taken to giving them a more natural makeover.
Sian Haines, from Evesham, Worcestershire, takes second-hand dolls and gives them more “childlike features”.
Ms Haines, mum to Bonnie, two, and three-month-old Clara, paints on new faces and creates new clothes to make them “more like the children who are playing with them”.
From Canada to Australia – her business is now attracting customers from all over the world.
