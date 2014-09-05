Staffordshire biker left in coma will not ride again
A motorcyclist seriously injured a crash has been speaking about the ordeal, as a safety event for bikers is held in Staffordshire.
Twenty-eight-year-old Richard Griffiths collided with a tractor leaving him with a traumatic brain injury.
It has so far taken him a year to recover, but he will require more rehab.
He said: "That's why bikes are bad because it's two years of your life taken away from you."
A bikers barbecue has been held in Burton-on-Trent to give people tips on how to stay safe.
