Bishop Sydney Dunn funeral takes place in West Bromwich

Large crowds have attended the funeral of a Bishop who formed a black Christian church in Birmingham in the 1950s.

Bishop Sydney Dunn, who died aged 95, was the founder of the Bethel United Church of Jesus Christ Apostolic.

At its height, it had congregations in the UK, US, Canada, Africa and the West Indies.

The funeral service at Bethel Convention Centre, in West Bromwich, followed three days of mourning.