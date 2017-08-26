The mum who built a garden for her housing estate

Video

A woman has led a project to create a new garden on the estate where she lives, which has previously suffered problems with anti-social behaviour.

Jemma Betts, 31, who has two children, has spent three months creating a garden on Walsall's Beechdale estate with other volunteers, where children can learn to grow vegetables.

