The city with a bin bag 'barricade'
Video

Birmingham residents think bin bag 'barricade' is a protest

A bin bag build-up hanging around despite an end to a months-long strike has been turned into a barricade in protest, Birmingham residents say.

Rubbish mountains have been a familiar sight on the city's streets over the summer, but the scene in Winson Green on Thursday evening marked a change.

This time, the rubbish piles were strewn across a road to form a deliberate blockade, according to some people living near the site.

