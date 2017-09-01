Video
Birmingham bin strike: There was no deal, says council leader
The leader of Birmingham City Council has denied a deal was in place to resolve the bin dispute.
Refuse workers returned to their picket lines on Friday after the authority issued redundancy notices to senior workers.
The Unite union claims John Clancy has reneged on a deal over terms and conditions.
In response, he told the BBC that "Unite said there was a deal for their own purposes".
