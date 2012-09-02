Lost Crossroads soap episodes found in TV vault

Video

Lost episodes of Birmingham-based TV soap Crossroads will be shown for the first time in 50 years.

It was thought the programmes had been wiped after broadcast, but they were found in an ITV vault in Leeds by Kaleidoscope - an organisation that specialises in locating missing television footage.

The footage will now be aired at Birmingham City University on Saturday 2 September as part of Kaleidoscope's K-2.9.17 event.