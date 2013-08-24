Statue's feet unearthed so tram plan has legs

Video

Meet Iron:Man - the statue by sculptor Antony Gormley that sticks in the ground at its shins.

But there is a secret below the paving in the centre of Birmingham - Iron:Man has feet.

His metal toes, which contribute to the piece's six-tonne heft, have been unearthed because he is on the move; making way for an expansion of the city's tram network.

Iron:Man - to return to public display, the council says, after a period in storage - went up in 1993, representing Birmingham's industrial heritage.