Video
Man, 68, who tackled armed men in Birmingham shop was ex-police
An ex-policeman who was in a shop with an ex-soldier and bodybuilder says armed men who struck at the premises bit off more than they could chew.
Bill Croft, 68, who was doing some shopping at a One Stop store in Stourbridge, West Midlands, said "it couldn't have been worse for them".
West Midlands Police said three men had been charged with robbery in connection with the incident.
-
05 Sep 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country