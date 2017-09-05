Solihull schools introduce car-free streets

Video

Car-free streets have been put in place around three schools as part of a pilot project to cut congestion and increase child safety.

Parents parking near Oak Cottage Primary School, Marston Green Infant Academy and Haslucks Green Junior School in Solihull will face fines if they breach it during the 18-month scheme.

A 20mph speed limit for all traffic is also being introduced as part of the plan to make the roads safer for children and reduce pollution.

The no-cars ruling will be enforced at the start and end of the school day.