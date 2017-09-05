Birmingham bin strike: Council leader resists calls to step down
The Labour leader of Birmingham City Council has said he won't resign despite calls for him to step down over his handling of the city's bin dispute.
Labour councillors had proposed a no-confidence motion in John Clancy in a letter which stated he had "seriously mishandled" the action.
Workers resumed the strike on Friday after a deal, which had seen the seven-week action suspended, fell apart.
Mr Clancy said talks would continue.
