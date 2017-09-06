Video
Police dog 'mauls traveller's leg' claim
The Independent Police Complaints Commission has been asked to investigate an incident in which a police dog apparently clamps onto the leg of a traveller.
Videos widely circulated on social media appear to show a man being dragged behind a caravan with a police dog clamped to his leg.
West Midlands Police say a man was treated for a dog bite following reports of the theft of roof tiles from the Old North Worcestershire Golf Course in Birmingham.
