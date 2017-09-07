Video
Mother describes daughter's death at Birmingham Children's Hospital
The mother of a nine-month-old girl who died at Birmingham Children's Hospital has released video of the child's final hours.
Sakar Hussein, from Handsworth, Birmingham, said she was ignored when she warned staff about her daughter's breathing difficulties.
Sada Hamza died on 30 July after being admitted 24 hours earlier.
An investigation is under way at the hospital.
-
07 Sep 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country