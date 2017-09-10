Black Mamba's 'killing me but I need it'

Video

Darron's been sleeping rough on the streets of Birmingham since he got out of prison in December for shoplifting.

He's addicted to Black Mamba which he smokes so he can "pass out" at night.

This dependency on the synthetic cannabis is taking it's toll. He says: "It's shutting my body down slowly. It's killing me."

But volunteers from a charity are taking action to make him "feel human again".

You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out West Midlands at 19:30 BST on BBC One on Monday 11 September, or via iPlayer for 30 days afterwards.