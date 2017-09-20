Brain tumour caused 12-stone weight gain

Video

Natalie Stokes from Studley, Warwickshire, was accused of being a secret binge-eater by her GP after she put on 12 stone in 18 months.

But it turned out that a rare brain tumour was to blame for the 33-year-old's rapid weight gain which saw her reach 27 stone.

The growth, a symptom of Cushing's disease, caused her body to produce too much of the hormone cortisol, leading her to store huge amounts of fat on her body.

The mother-of-one was eventually referred for an MRI scan, and the benign tumour was discovered.

It's since been removed and she's lost 11 stone which she says gives her "hope" for the future.