Was Velo Birmingham a success?

Video

Cyclists from across the country took part in a 100-mile (161km) bike road race across three areas of the West Midlands.

The 15,000 riders started and finished in central Birmingham and went through parts of Worcestershire and Staffordshire.

Hundreds turned out to watch the Velo Birmingham at the half-way point in Bewdley.

About £2m is believed to have been raised for charities through the event. While some businesses thrived, others say they lost a lot of money after being forced to close.

Ride organisers say they are already planning to stage the event again next year.