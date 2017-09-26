How a Muslim's suitcase became art

Video

An artist has taken inspiration from his suitcase for a new exhibition highlighting the prejudice he and others have faced as Muslims.

Faisal Hussain, 40, from Birmingham, says he hopes his take on the "victimisation" of Muslim communities will lead to a better understanding of their experience.

The exhibition is called Suspect Objects Suspect Subjects and can be seen at Birmingham's Centrala Art Gallery.

Video journalist: Catherine Mackie