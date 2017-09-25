Man sought in hit-and-run probe

Video

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to talk to following a hit-and-run that left a mother in a critical condition.

The 29-year-old, Sharmaine, had her four-day-old baby boy Riley in a pram when they were struck by a car on the A34 Walsall Road, in Great Barr, at about 18:00 BST on Saturday.

West Midlands Police appealed for anybody who recognised the man, filmed on a house's CCTV system, to contact the force.

The baby was kept in hospital as a precaution.