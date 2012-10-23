Amelia's self-harm message of hope

Video

A conference led by teenagers took place in Wolverhampton with the aim of improving support for children at risk of self harming.

The number of hospital admissions in the city has increased by more than 70% in the past five years.

Nineteen-year-old Amelia Chalak is an ambassador for the charity Headstart and has decided to talk about her mental health issues to encourage other young people to seek help.

Helplines

Samaritans - 116 123

Mind - 0300 123 3393 or text 86463