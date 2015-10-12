'I was told I caught cancer from friend'

Video

A BBC reporter who's been diagnosed with breast cancer is trying to persuade more black and Asian women to talk openly about the disease.

Satnam Rana, 40, who's keeping a video diary, said she came from a community that sometimes doesn't like "to face reality".

The BBC Midlands Today arts and culture reporter attended a Macmillan coffee morning event in Shirley, Solihull, where one woman said her family mistakenly believed she'd caught cancer from a sick friend.

National screening statistics show people from ethnic minority communities do not go for screening as much as their white counterparts.