The boring machine saving city's water

A giant boring machine is creating three new tunnels to ensure Birmingham's 1.3 million residents continue to get water from their taps.

The city's water comes from the Elan Valley, in Powys, and has done for more than 100 years.

But part of the pipeline that transports the water 73 miles is crumbling and Severn Trent is spending £300m bypassing the damaged sections.

