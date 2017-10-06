Protestors call for inquiry into death

Video

Supporters of a man who died in custody have demanded a public inquiry into his death.

Kingsley Burrell, 29, died from cardiac arrest in March 2011, four days after being detained by police.

The protest, involving up to 40 people in Birmingham, came just days after three West Midlands police officers were found not guilty of lying during investigations into Mr Burrell's death.

Paul Adey, 37, Mark Fannon, 45, and Paul Greenfield, 51, were cleared of perjury and perverting the course of justice by jurors at Birmingham Crown Court. They had denied the charges.