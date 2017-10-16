Never mind Usain, meet Usingh Bolt

Video
'Usingh Bolt' finishes marathon challenge in Birmingham
A charity runner known as Usingh Bolt has completed an epic challenge.
Barinderjit Singh Cheema, or Barry - as he is also known - ran his 10th marathon of the year on Sunday to raise money for The Stroke Association.
The 41-year-old from Walsall was nicknamed Usingh by a cousin. It was a moniker that stuck as the challenge he set himself saw him become a fixture on the road-running scene.
He says it has meant fellow runners have achieved a lofty ambition - to run with a Bolt.
Video Journalist: John Bray
-
16 Oct 2017
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country