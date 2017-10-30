Locomotive Clun Castle back on track

Video

A record-breaking steam locomotive has been restored by engineers in Birmingham.

Clun Castle was last seen on the mainline in 1988.

The locomotive set a record for running the fastest service between Bristol and Plymouth and was also the last steam engine to leave London Paddington station.

It has been restored in a ten-year project at Tyseley Locomotive Works and large crowds turned out on Sunday for the recommissioning ceremony.

Clun Castle is due to carry passengers on Vintage Trains rail tours to Chester and Oxford next year.

Video journalist: John Bray