West Midlands Mayor Andy Street has been to Finland to see how the country has cut drastically the number of people sleeping rough.

Mr Street spoke to former homeless people who have been given accommodation under the country's Housing First strategy.

The idea, which has cost the Finnish government 240m euros, has seen recorded long-term homelessness cut by 43%.

The UK government is proposing a three-year pilot costing £15m based on the Finnish model.

Mr Street pledged to make tackling homelessness a top priority when he was elected mayor in May.