Birmingham's Frankfurt market returns
Birmingham's Frankfurt German Market returns for its 18th year

Birmingham's Frankfurt German Market has returned for its 18th year in the city centre.

The market initially opened as a one-off event in 1997 but has been a permanent festive fixture in the city since 2001.

The city council said the market brought 4.6 million people into the city in 2016 and was worth £399.8m to the local economy.

The market runs from Thursday until Christmas Eve.

