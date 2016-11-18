'End double injustice' of pub bombings

Video

Two men who were wrongly convicted of carrying out the Birmingham pub bombings in 1974 have supported calls for the alleged bombers to be named publicly to end a "double injustice".

Hugh Callaghan and Billy Power have given rare TV interviews describing how false confessions were beaten out of them by police.

The families of the 21 victims are due to go to court on Wednesday to try to overturn a decision which means the alleged real bombers cannot be named at fresh inquests.