Video

Heath Town in Wolverhampton is in the middle of a regeneration project but some rather striking graffiti has popped up.

The mystery artist (or artists) are yet to come forward, but the graffiti, on wooden panels, has been attracting admirers, including a local councillor.

Councillor Milkinder Jaspal said local young people had "taken it upon themselves to work on it to improve the fencing and enhance the area radically".