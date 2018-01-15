Tributes to football's 'pioneer'

Video
Tributes pour in after death of former West Brom star Cyrille Regis
Tributes have been paid to West Brom, Coventry and England star Cyrille Regis who has died at the age of 59.
The footballer played across the West Midlands during his career, including spells at Aston Villa and Wolves, as well as representing his country.
He's been described as a pioneer for black footballers with many saying they were inspired to get into the game because of him.
15 Jan 2018
