Blair tribute for Ed Doolan

Former prime minister Tony Blair has paid a warm tribute to veteran broadcaster Ed Doolan, who has died at the age of 76.

Mr Blair described the BBC WM presenter as a "really memorable interviewer" who was "a master of all the facts".

Mr Doolan, who had been suffering with vascular dementia, joined BBC WM from Birmingham commercial station BRMB in 1982.

He was the first local radio presenter to be inducted into the Radio Academy Hall of Fame, in 2004.