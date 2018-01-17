Wardrobe killer shows 'no remorse'

Video

A man has been found guilty of killing a girl whose body he hid in a wardrobe wrapped in cling film.

The body of Megan Bills, who was 17, was found two and a half weeks after she was murdered by Ashley Foster, 24, in his room at a hostel in Brierley Hill on 16 April.

CCTV footage shows the pair going into a local shop prior to Megan's death.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield of West Midlands Police said Foster had shown "no remorse".