Video

Footage of the moment a 61-year-old shopkeeper wrestled a gun-wielding robber out of his shop has been released by police.

The would-be raider was overpowered and expelled from Spend 'n' Save on Pleck Road, Walsall, by Ajaib Garcha after his daughter, Parminder Garcha, had been threatened.

He is thought to have fled in the direction of Wednesbury Road, after the foiled robbery at 19:00 GMT on Christmas Eve.

West Midlands Police described the masked man as 6ft 2ins tall, slim and wearing a grey tracksuit.