Video

The head teacher of an eight-year old girl who died from stab wounds has said her smile "lit up the room".

Mylee Billingham received fatal injuries on Saturday night in Brownhills, near Walsall.

A 54-year-old man arrested over her death is understood to be her father.

Andy Nicholls, who runs St James Primary in Brownhills, said Mylee was "dearly loved".