An 11-year-old girl who chased a burglar out of her family home has been presented with a bravery award by West Midlands Police.

The force says Robyn Birdsell found him filling a rucksack with valuables at her home in Sutton Coldfield in June and chased him into the garden.

The audience at Tuesday's ceremony heard how he escaped, but because of her evidence, the force says he was later jailed for nearly four years.