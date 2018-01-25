Shooting for the visually impaired

Media player
A shooting club for the visually impaired in Birmingham is searching for volunteers.
A club for blind and partially sighted people in Birmingham, where they learn how to shoot with a rifle, is searching for new volunteers to help run it.
But how does the sport work?
25 Jan 2018
