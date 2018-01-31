Media player
Number of cranes suggest Birmingham development booming
Birmingham's building boom is reaching record levels, according to a new survey.
The Deloitte Crane Survey suggests the city's office and residential development is thriving.
There are more cranes in the skyline than ever - which is good news for people like Gary Lindon.
31 Jan 2018
