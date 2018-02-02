'Can I ask why you wear your headscarf?'

Video

Birmingham is a multi-cultural city, but thousands of people live totally separate lives just a few miles apart.

But does it have to be that way? What about the power of conversation?

A pioneering attempt has been made to turn strangers into friends, led by a woman whose family suffered anti-Muslim violence.

Crossing Birmingham's Invisible Borders is on BBC One West Midlands at 19:30 GMT on Friday 2 February and available afterwards on iPlayer.