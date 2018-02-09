TV stars return with strings attached

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Famous TV puppets go on show in Wolverhampton
Some old TV stars are getting together - but there are strings attached.
The gang is made up of puppets from vintage programmes and they are going on show at Wolverhampton Art Gallery.
-
09 Feb 2018
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-birmingham-43011934/famous-tv-puppets-go-on-show-in-wolverhamptonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window