Moment police put killer in handcuffs
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The moment handcuffs go on Chelmsley Wood killer waitress

Police have released footage of the moment they arrest a woman over the fatal stabbing of her Toby Carvery colleague.

On Tuesday, waitress Georgina Henshaw, 36, was convicted and sentenced for the 2017 murder of Philip Rolph in Chelmsley Wood, Solihull.

She has been jailed for life.