Video captures cyclist's close shave

Video

Footage has captured the moment a cyclist narrowly avoided being knocked off his bike during rush-hour in Birmingham.

Filmed on the cyclist's helmet-cam, police said the driver, a doctor from the city, was just 10cm (4in) away from the bike when he overtook.

The cyclist was riding along Harbourne Road in Birmingham in October at 07:30 GMT when the driver was “within inches" of sending him "flying,” say officers.

The driver, who hasn’t been named by West Midlands Police, was fined and ordered to pay cost of £265 and given three points on his licence after admitting driving without due care and attention.

The force has been targeting "close-pass" drivers for the last few years.

Officers say drivers should give at least 1.5 metres (150cm) clearance to cyclists.