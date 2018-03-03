Photos show life in 1968 'ghost streets'

Video

Photographs documenting life in a Birmingham suburb 50 years ago are to go on show, many of them for the first time.

The black and white images taken by US photographer Janet Mendelsohn in 1968 document the lives of people in Balsall Heath.

At the time the area was blighted by slums and crime.

The photos came to light after Ms Mendelsohn was contacted by the University of Birmingham.

Ghost Streets of Balsall Heath will be at the Ort Gallery, in the city, from 10 March until 28 April.

Birmingham in 1968 will be shown on Inside Out West Midlands, on BBC One on Monday 5 March at 19:30 GMT and available afterwards on iPlayer.