Could you make a wooden spoon?

Could you turn a log into a wooden spoon?
JoJo Wood has been making wooden spoons since before she can remember.
The 23-year-old woodworker, originally from Edale, Derbyshire, now works in Birmingham.
She says she'd rather be poorer and happy than stuck in an office doing something she hates.
04 Mar 2018
- From the section Birmingham & Black Country
