Birmingham Airport's runway was closed for nearly 12 hours due to snow and freezing temperatures.

The runway closed at 17:15 GMT on Friday with gritting teams working overnight to allow flights to resume.

Departures began again at 04:55 on Saturday, with the first flight arriving at 07:17.

Even so, 14 flights have been cancelled on Saturday, and passengers are advised to check with their airline or on the airport's website.

"We apologise once again for the disruption last night," an airport spokesman said.

"Thank you to our teams who worked throughout to clear the 3000m runway in difficult conditions."